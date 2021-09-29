The Most Popular Fast-Food Coffee Chains in the US

The Most Popular Fast-Food Coffee Chains in the US
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Peet’s Coffee was one of Starbucks’ early bean providers.

peets

Peet’s coffee is well-known for its dark roast.

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock


Based in Northern California, Peet’s first opened as a Berkeley coffee bar in 1966. 

The chain’s late founder, Alfred Peet, knew the founders of Starbucks and, in its early years, Starbucks bought its beans from Peet’s. Starbucks co-founder Jerry Baldwin also told The Seattle Times that Peet even taught him how to roast coffee.

There are currently nearly 340 Peet’s locations across California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington DC.

The chain serves both tea and coffee, and its signature blend is Major Dickason’s, a dark-roast coffee.

Latest News

Previous articleFrom ‘Solar Power’ to ‘Melodrama,’ Lorde Muses on Her Musical Shifts
Next article‘Encanto’ Trailer Teases New Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact