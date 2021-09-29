The Most Popular Fast-Food Coffee Chains in the US

Peet’s Coffee was one of Starbucks’ early bean providers.





Peet’s coffee is well-known for its dark roast.



Ken Wolter/Shutterstock







Based in Northern California, Peet’s first opened as a Berkeley coffee bar in 1966.

The chain’s late founder, Alfred Peet, knew the founders of Starbucks and, in its early years, Starbucks bought its beans from Peet’s. Starbucks co-founder Jerry Baldwin also told The Seattle Times that Peet even taught him how to roast coffee.

There are currently nearly 340 Peet’s locations across California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington DC.

The chain serves both tea and coffee, and its signature blend is Major Dickason’s, a dark-roast coffee.