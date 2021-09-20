Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners as The Crown and Ted Lasso dominate award show

The Emmy Awards 2021 proved to be a night many celebs will never forget after The Crown and Ted Lasso bagged multiple gongs on Sunday.

At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, Ted Laso and his co-creator were awarded the best comedy actor prize.

After a riveting season about the wedding of Prince Charles to Princess Diana, The Crown won the award for best drama series.

Gillian Anderson won the Best Support Actress category. She played Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s hit TV series The Crown. Anderson gave a touching speech as she accepted her award from London.







Anderson dedicated her award to her manager who “believed in my talent when I didn’t even think that I had talent.”

She said: “Oh my goodness.

“First, I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role, and to Netflix for everything. Everything.”

She then mentioned her manager Connie Freiberg: “Who believed in me even when no one else did. Even though I didn’t think I had any talent, they believed that I was talented. He was the one who always told me to go for the highest road.







“Who was one of the best friends that I’ve ever had in my life. And who wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that she went with me to. Before anybody knew that it was cool, Connie, I love you! This is for you.”

Creator Peter Morgan won outstanding drama writing with the show also receiving a gong for directing, and Tobias Menzies for supporting actor in a drama show, where he played the late Prince Philip.







Morgan said: “I’m very proud, I’m very grateful, we’re going to party. Goodnight.”

Ted Lasso was also one of the standouts of the night, with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein winning for their supporting roles as a club owner and aging star player in the popular series.

The show follows a small-time American coach who takes on the role of a coach for a pro football team in England.







When Jason received his award he said: “This show is about family. This show’s about mentors and teachers and this show’s about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

The full list of winners from the Emmy Awards 2021

Best Drama Series



The Crown

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Best Limited series

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress

Jean Smart in Hacks

Best Drama Actress

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Best Drama Actor

Josh O’Connor in The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson in The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Tobis Menzies in The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet in Mare Of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor in Halston

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, in Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters in Mare of Easttown

