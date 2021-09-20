Desreta Jackson The Color Purple Has 3 Kids And Looks Completely Different 35 Years after The Film!

The 1985 classic “The Color Purple,” featured notable African American actors, and earned an Oscar nomination. Some of those faces are Oprah Winfrey, who played Miss Sophia, and Desreta Jackson, who was Young Celie.

Jackson, who was born in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, has appeared in several movies and received numerous recognitions. Lovers of the star have gotten to see her acting skills in “A Perfect Chaos,” “Sister Act,” and “Mancuso FBI.”

Apart from being an actress, Jackson is also a producer. She was the producer of one of the first reality shows before reality TV became commonplace in the entertainment industry. She has also been rewarded for her contribution to African American history with a Prestige Award in 2011.

LIFE AFTER “THE COLOR PURPLE”

Thirty-five years have passed since “The Colour Purple” aired, and Jackson has progressed in her career and personal life.

She is happily married and often showcases the love she has for her husband by serenading him with sweet words, especially on special occasions.

To celebrate her husband’s birthday last year, Jackson took to her Instagram page with a lovely tribute. Jackson shared a photo of the actress and her husband side-by-side, with the caption stating that her man supported all her hopes and dreams.

She made it known that he was financially and mentally supportive, loyal, and trustworthy. Irrespective of Jackson’s husband’s 80hr work week, the actress noted that he made time for her and the children. Finally, she wished him a happy birthday.

JACKSON’S CHILDREN

Jackson and her man are doting parents to three children. Jackson loves to show off her children on Instagram, just like she does with her husband.

Jackson celebrated a milestone with her daughter in July on Instagram. The proud mom posted a photo of herself doing her daughter’s hair.

In the caption, she described the raving beauty as her sunshine and made it known that she was always amazed by her daughter’s talents and brains.

Jackson’s son was celebrating a new year a few days later. The producer shared her excitement with fans. She updated her Instagram followers with throwback pictures of her son and accompanied it with a caption that read:

“Happy birthday, mama’s baby 🍼🎉🎂 Love you. When I see you, I see your daddy, my son…my heart. My life 💜❤💜❤.”

RELATIONSHIPS OUTSIDE FAMILY

Jackson shares a very close bond with her family members. Surprisingly, she seems to have a surprising relationship outside of her family. The actress was part of “The Color Purple,” and almost twenty years later, she revealed that she had never seen or spoken to any of its cast.

A reunion show for the cast was held, and Jackson mentioned that although she had no intentions of reconnecting, she was interested in going. Jackson explained that it was about her going to Hollywood as a woman, not as a child.

JACKSON’S STRUGGLES IN HOLLYWOOD

While Jackson may appear to have a perfect life on social media, she has had her fair share of challenges in Hollywood, including abuse. Shortly after the release of “The Colour Purple,” the actress was sexually abused, which eventually led to her withdrawal from the movie industry.

Jackson’s departure was also due to racism. During a chat with The Grio, the icon explained that she had always considered herself beautiful and never saw herself as dark-skinned. Her view on that changed after she got into Hollywood.

Jackson said that she was surprised to discover the difference between dark-skinned and white-skinned people when she entered Hollywood. Jackson noticed that certain actresses and actors were given certain roles based upon skin color. Jackson left and it helped her become a woman.