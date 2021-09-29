Eminem Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant to open permanent Detroit location

Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant will open a permanent brick-and-mortar location in downtown Detroit. . According to eminem.com, the grand opening will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

This project is co-owned by Curt and Ann Stevenson, as well as Erich Lines, managing partner. The restaurant will be a “walk-up window” and “The Trailer” is the upstairs retail store within Union Assembly.

Mom’s Spaghetti’s concept is centered around the Detroit rapper’s lyrics from “Lose Yourself,”in which he sings “”His palms are sweaty/ knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already/mom’s spaghetti.”

The restaurant menu is simple with just three items. There’s a plate of Mom’s Spaghetti for $9 or $12 if you add meatballs. The Sghetti Sandwich is $11. Beverages are $4 and include Pepsi and water.

A Mom’s Spaghetti first launched as a pasta pop-up in 2017 at The Shelter in Detroit. It was part of Eminem’s release of “Revival.” Union Joints also worked on that Mom’s Spaghetti project, according to the news release.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager said in a statement.

“The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.”

During the pandemic, Shady Records, Eminem’s record label, contracted with Union Joints to deliver Mom’s Spaghetti to frontline workers and those administering vaccinations at the TCF Center in Detroit.

“The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously,” Catallo said. ” We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap.”

TV teasers were swirling last week suggesting a permanent Mom’s Spaghetti was opening in Detroit.

The Trailer, the retail space above Mom’s Spaghetti, is a nod to B. Rabbit’s trailer from 8 Mile. There will be Mom’s Spaghetti merch for sale, along with items from Eminem’s retail collection, including limited editions and memorabilia from Eminem’s archives.

Ann Stevenson, co-owner of Union Joints and Curt Catallo’s wife, designed the space.

Curt Catello described The Trailer as “something that belongs in Detroit, and it feels right at home in this space.”

Stevenson oversees the designs of all Union Joints restaurants. The Trailer is described as a small space and will be limited to eight customers or “Stans” at a time.

For more information on Mom’s Spaghetti, go to momsspaghetti.com.