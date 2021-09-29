What The Homeland Cast Is Doing Now

David Harewood (David Estes)

In the role of David Estes, Carrie’s boss and the director of the CIA’s Counter-terrorism Center, David Harewood appeared in the first two seasons of Homeland. Currently, he can be seen on Supergirl, where he also directed, in the part of J’onn J’onnzz/Martian Manhunter. Additionally, Harewood was in the main cast for ITV’s Always and Everyone, The Vice, and The Palace, and BBC Two’s Babyfather. He was also seen in The Man in the High Castle, The Flash, Selfie, Robin Hood, Fat Friends, The Bill, and Agony Again.

Away from television, David Harewood played Captain ‘Poison’ in Blood Diamond. He can also be seen in The Merchant of Venice, The Brothers Grimsby, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, MI-5, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Tulip Fever. Next, Harewood will appear in The Canterville Ghost. Additionally, the actor recently produced the documentary, Why Is COVID Killing People of Colour?