Daniel Craig Delivers A Thrilling And Emotional Exit To His James Bond

Bond is back with a vengeance, and that means Daniel Craig taking on the assignment just one more time in a film that proves a fitting finale for the actor who invests the role with more emotion, power, and style in a movie that not only marks a milestone as the 25th time around, but also one not afraid to take some twists, turns, and yes, risks in a long delayed entertainment that sees Bond not only out to save the world from evil forces again, but perhaps in these Covid times the theatrical exhibition business itself.

Since last we saw 007 on the big screen in 2015’s Spectre where James Bond was seen driving away with new love Madeleine Swann in his Aston Martin DB5 in Italy it has been six long years. Trump’s presidency is over, though we have not seen him in action, so two of our Bond icons, Roger Moore, and Sean Connery, have passed away. This marks the end to two distinct eras in the nearly 60-year-old Bond film screen legacy.

And now after pandemic-related release delays of a year and a half another era in the saga of 007 also comes sadly to an end with Craig’s fifth, and final, turn as Ian Fleming’s suave and never stirred secret agent in the momentous new Bond film, No Time To Die. In a highly successful 15 year run Craig has taken the series on its most serious and humane ride, an especially emotional roller coaster in some ways for the usually unflappable spy we first encountered in 1962 when Connery starred in Dr. No. This edition expands on all that and leaves us wanting more, but if you wait -as all Bond films know you should – until the very last image on the screen four special words give us the promise that there is more to come. However, it will be a long and difficult task to get there. With Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre there have been shared themes in the Craig 007 era, particularly trust, betrayal,secrets, lies, and a distinct connection, or han- off, between them all those films. This means that there is more to the story than just the traditional stand-alone stories. And let me assure you this is defiantly not a stand-alone even if it means Craig has left the building.

No Time To Die which, at two hours and forty three minutes has the longest running time of any of the 24 films that preceded it, also brings us back to his relationship with Madeleine, played again by Lea Seydoux, the first time a love interest has actually returned , believe it or not. This Bond film was launched in a unique and unpredictable environment. It will be interesting to see how it is received. The importance of the British iconic character is undeniable in his home country as witnessed by the fact that no less than two future kings of England attended the royal premiere in London that just ended earlier tonight. That this longest running franchise in movie history is still going strong is a miracle itself, but after seeing this latest edition, screened simultaneously for critics in 20 countries around the globe (a studio exec sitting in back of me at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre today said they all had a code “The Lion Is Roaring” to give the cue to start the movie, I have to say much of the credit for keeping it vital has to go to Craig who truly humanized him, gave him more complexity than he ever had, and brought him firmly into a new century. With the deaths of Connery and Moore, there is a different kind of profound loss we may be feeling as Craig’s Bond heads for the exit and the series moves into brand new territory with an as yet unknown choice to take up the mantle of playing one of the most iconic screen characters of all time. This review will be as spoiler free as I can make it because it deserves to be seen by fresh eyes, and as Craig in a taped video at the film’s start said it should be seen on the biggest screen possible because that is where it was made to be seen.

Interestingly this is the first 007 film to be directed by an American, Cari Joju Fukunaga (True Detective), and even that milestone would not have happened had producers and would-be director Danny Boyle not parted ways on plans for the Oscar winner to steer the course of the 25th. The action is managed by Fukunaga with a captivating love story. He also pays tribute to tradition and the treasured moments in Bond movies.

Storywise, Fukunaga worked with Bond film veterans Neal Purvis & Robert Wade. They have written every Craig Bond among the seven series appearances. And with her recent successes the team invited Phoebe Waller Bridge of Fleabag and Killing Eve fame to add her own unique touches, a welcome female voice to the proceedings that is apparent on screen.

This one begins exactly where the previous one ended. We reunite with Bond in Matera, a hilltop town in Southern Italy. There is a frightening sequence that involves Madeleine as a young girl in a flashback just before we reach the end. But all of this will be clearer later in the picture. As is the custom the idyllic moments Bond and his love are feeling soon take a turn and devilish forces put Bond in danger as a thrilling motorcycle chase morphs into one in his Aston Martin and all the questions of trust come into play. He soon takes Madeleine aboard a train and she never sees him again. At the 25-minute mark, roll the opening credits. Cut to five years later and there’s some kidnapping in London involving a Russian scientist who is armed with material that other people clearly desire.

Bond has finally retired, left the service and living la vida loca in his beloved Jamaica (a perfect choice for Craig’s last fling as James since the location was also used memorably in Connery’s first Bond film, Dr. No, as well as Moore’s first Live And Let Die). But as you might imagine this bliss is short-lived when CIA agent and longtime buddy Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up and, like Michael Coreleone in Godfather 3, drags him back into action in order to head to Cuba and rescue this scientist, but the mission turns out to be a bit more complicated than first thought. And obviously there is a new villain to stir the pot in that regard, Safin, played to the brutal hilt by Rami Malek, intriguingly has his own past experiences with Madeleine, a plot device that adds a layer or two to the normal relationship Bond has with his villains. It also gives Seydoux more to play with here than many leading ladies in the series ever get, although no one is about to forget the late Vesper Lynde from Casino Royale, especially James. And don’t fear, the seemingly immortal nemesis Blofeld is back with Christoph Waltz (last seen behind bars) using his wits and eye catching talents to make trouble from inside prison. Always fun to have that guy around.

Ralph Fiennes is given a bit more time as M (although I’m sorry, but I miss Dame Judi dench in that role). Naomie Harris plays Moneypenny with a lot more urgency than usual. Plus, women like these are as important as eye candy in previous incarnations of 007. You can count new cast member Lashana Lynch’s Nomi in that category as well, playing the much younger and scrappy M16 agent Bond first meets in Jamaica, and she is very fun to have around especially when she reveals she has taken on the 007 moniker since James retired. Ben Whishaw’s gadget guy, Q is back and we get to know him – and his hairless cat – on his home turf for a change. Rory Kinnear returns as Tanner in Bond’s fourth film. She provides the necessary support during his brief moments.

Among other new cast members Dali Bennsalah’s lethal Primo, henchman to Safin, is the Odd Job of the bunch. Ana De Armas gets to reunite with her Knives Out co-star Craig her as a feisty CIA agent named Paloma he encounters in Cuba. As Logan Ash, Billy Magnusson, who is a man who follows the rules, shows up with Leiter in Jamaica. David Dencik portrays the Russian scientist Valdo. The real stars of Bond movies are the locations far away, including those mentioned in this Bond movie, which include London, Norway, Italy, Jamaica and Norway.

Fukunaga stages some fine chases, explosions, stunts, and the big hour long finale on Safin’s isolated island fortress, but there is as much emphasis on the human beings here, their conflicts and complications and complexities as there is on the fast moving thrills.

Hans Zimmer gets his first go round at composing a Bondian music score and John Barry must be smiling from beyond at the nifty homage to his score from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and its memorable song sung by Louis Armstrong that figures in this story nicely. The title song here, another must-have “star” of any Bond film, is “No Time To Die” sung by Billie Eilish, but you knew that since she and brother and co-writer Finneas promoted it well over a year ago with a music video when they thought the film was coming out then. Eilish’s voice is perfect for Bond films. It is truly haunting.

The film opens in the UK on Thursday, and thru MGA and UAR October 8th in the U.S. AT LAST! Producers were Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

As a Bond fan No Time To Die holds a special place. It’s best seen in a theatre.