Emergency alert test UK latest — Government message FAILS to sound on some phones in nationwide test – here’s why

Women’s Aid have revealed their fears that domestic abuse survivors who keep a secret phone hidden may become endangered as a result of today’s emergency alert.

This charity now explains how to keep yourself safe by turning off the alert.

Women’s aid People with iPhones should search ’emergency Alerts’ in their iPhone settings.

They should then turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘emergency alerts’.

It is the same process for Android users, however on some devices you may also have to turn off ‘extreme threats’, ‘severe threats’ and ‘show amber alerts’.

West Mercia Police Video shared The Refuge website has a guide that explains how to disable the alarms.

It wrote: “If you’re a domestic abuse survivor with a concealed phone, the alert could reveal your phone, even if it’s on silent.

