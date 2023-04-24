People think my daughter and I are TWINS but we’re actually born 25 years apart… we love it

A MUM and daughter duo with a 25 year age gap claim that people often think they’re twins – and they love it.

Geeta and Malissa Vaiwala find themselves constantly being asked by strangers if they’re twin sisters.

1 Geeta and Malissa Vaiwala are often mistaken for twins when they go out together

The fashionista mum who looks and dresses younger than her age revealed to The Mirror that the cheeky pair sometimes just go along with it for fun.

And when people question whether the mum and daughter duo are sisters if not twins, the pair burst into laughter at the surprise on their faces when they reveal their true relationship.

“Getting mistaken for someone in their 20s never gets wearing, I’m pretty sure anyone in their 40s would love to be told they look half their age,” Geeta told The Mirror.

“Funny thing is, I can see we are similar, but I honestly don’t think I look that young. I take care of myself, but I never compete with Malissa. It’s just nice to receive compliments.”

But the pair love the attention even though Malissa admitted she wasn’t “overly keen” on being compared to her mum when she was a teen.

The 20-year-old said: “Now I love that we are mistaken for sisters, it’s just a bit of fun.”

According to The Mirror, the youthful 45-year-old told how she and her daughter even share a wardrobe due to their similar fashion taste.

“When Malissa is away at university, I look forward to seeing her, not just because I miss her but it means I usually have a whole new wardrobe of clothes to choose from,” the single mum joked to The Mirror.

The pair admitted they never tire of people falling for their sister act. “It’s fun confusing people,” said Geeta.

“We’ve gone along with it a couple of times, pretending we’re sisters while talking to someone.

“Then we’ve told them the truth at the end of the night – and the looks on their faces when they realise I’m Malissa’s mother are priceless.

“I remember we were on holiday in Portugal once and booked a trip on a catamaran. As we sat down, someone turned around and said, ‘You two sisters look so alike’. I replied, ‘We’re mother and daughter’ and everyone turned around to look at us. We all ended up talking about it for the whole boat trip,” she told The Mirror.

The lookalike pair revealed that they have even hilariously confused restaurant workers at a Mother’s Day event after a waitress asked the two women: “Is your mum coming?”

But not only is Geeta bombarded with questions from strangers about her relationship with Malissa, she even claimed people ask her what her “secrets” are of her youthful look.

“I wish I had one to share,” she said.

“But I just swear by moisturising and going to the gym three or four times a week. I’m lucky I have good genes. My dad’s in his 70s but looks 50.”

Malissa explained that as she’s grown up, she now finds the attention she gets from the uncanny resemblance to her mum hilarious.

“That’s what makes our nights out so hilarious. I love clubbing with my mum. It really does feel like I’m hanging out with a sister or best friend,” she said.

“When she started coming out with me and my friends, they loved having her there. She’s great fun, but when on a night out with a group now, Mum always leaves by 1am.

“She can’t hack the late nights any more. But she’s amazing –like my mum, sister and best friend all rolled into one.”

This comes after one mum amazed internet users after posing next to her 20-year-old daughter – leaving people wondering who was who.

She claimed that strangers can’t tell who is the parent despite their 19 year age gap.

Another mum and daughter duo also explained how they get mistaken for sisters while clubbing even with two decades between their ages.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the daughter, 20, said: “I love it, ‘It’s nice to see what I will most likely look like in 20 years time and she’s so beautiful, it’s a huge compliment.”

And one duo even go to Ibiza pool parties together where they leave people stunned at their relationship after being constantly mistaken for sisters.

Despite their 20 year age-gap, the mum-daughter team who work together, can’t resist going on boozy nights out and shocking strangers.