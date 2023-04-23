Spencer Matthews, a former bodybuilder and fitness model, shows his incredible transformation by going shirtless. He reveals rock hard abs.

S. Matthews showed his dramatic body transformation via Instagram.

Made in Chelsea’s legend, who went shirtless and revealed his rock-hard abs, showed off his amazing body transformation.

6 Spencer’s body transformation was so impressive that fans were taken aback.

6 The actor has worked out in the gym

Spencer was hardly recognisable as he showed off his ripped bod in a new snap.

Father-of-three, the reality star said goodbye to his “dad body” as he stunned fans with his new chiseled face.

As he beamed with pride, fans couldn’t take their gaze off of his hard-working pecs.

One of the comments was: “Amazing Spencer, good luck on your race training!”

Bear Grylls also added, “Well done to my friend.”

Spencer explains to his fans why he underwent a body transformation.

He told me: “In the photo on the right, my life spiralled out of hand. It was during Made In Chelsea that I developed a serious drinking problem. My drinking was excessive almost every day and I had an inflated sense of grandeur. Change felt too difficult and I didn’t like my skin.

“I was under the impression that my popularity on TV would automatically bring me success. I didn’t realise that true success comes only from hard work and perseverance.

“I had no routine, no motivation, no drive and no plan.

I became ill because of my unrelenting social appetite.

“On the right, 10 years later, I’ve embraced a different lifestyle and have self-discipline and a purpose. I’ve been training religiously, weightlifting three times a week, running, not drinking and being mindful of my health.”

“A clear plan, a routine and consistency are important,” he added. Your goals won’t achieve themselves. It used to take me a long time to walk up just one flight of steps.

Spencer uses his newly found fitness to pay a heartfelt tribute to Michael, his brother who passed away.

His older sibling Michael, disappeared while climbing Mount Everest in 1999 at the age of 22.

He explained: “I’m currently bang in the middle of training for the Jungle Ultra for The Michael Matthews Foundation – a 230km self sufficient foot race through the Amazon Rainforest.

MMF was established over 20 years in memory of Michael, my brother who died on his descent after summiting Everest. The foundation provides education and security to rural Tanzanian children living in underprivileged and remote areas. We’ve helped over 7000 children so far.

“This race is challenging, but it’s nothing compared to the struggles that these children would face every day without our support…

“I am thrilled to run for this cause, which means so much in my life. I want to make Michael and his family proud.”

Please click on the link provided in my bio to learn more about The Michael Matthews Foundation, or to make a donation to this wonderful cause.

6 Spencer and Jamie Laing have been working out together.

6 Spencer has thanked his wife Vogue Williams as a motivator. Photo: @Vogue Williams

6 Spencer and Vogue are parents to three beautiful children together