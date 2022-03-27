Elon Musk discusses Twitter Censorship and Democracy

Friday, Elon Musk argued that Twitter was the best way to communicate. “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform”This might be required.

Tesla founder, Nikola Tesla, joined the discussion on censorship on major social networking platforms. He first posted a Twitter poll on the topic: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”

Roughly 70% of Musk’s 79.2 million followers soon weighed in with a resounding “No.”

Musk will be following the results. Write, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

He added: “Is a new platform needed?”

While some of the SpaceX founder’s followers Call onHe bought Twitter. Others joked that it was a bad idea. Removing the platform altogether.

CensorshipTwitter has been a hot topic of discussion for years, especially in conservative circles. accuseThe platform of a liberal bias in crackingdown against users for violating terms of service. After the Capitol Insurrection, the issue of censorship was brought to a head. Permanent banDonald Trump was the former president Citation “the risk of further incitement of violence.”