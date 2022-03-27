Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Drugs in His System, Colombian Authorities Say

Without declaring that musician Taylor Hawkins died of an overdose, authorities in Colombia issued a statement Saturday afternoon noting that the Foo Fighters’ drummer was determined to have had 10 drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The report from the attorney general of Colombia came in a tweet which said that the 50-year-old musician had antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids in his system, along with THC. It did not further specify the drugs that had been found, and the attorney general’s statement avoided using the word “overdose.”

A report in a major Colombian magazine, Semana, went further, however, reporting that unnamed authorities told its reporters that heroin was part of the drug cocktail in Hawkins’ system, and that he was found to have an enlarged heart.

Semana reported that “forensic doctors were shocked by the size of the drummer’s heart,” at more than 600 grams, and believe that was a factor in Hawkins quickly succumbing to “a cocktail of narcotics.”

Hawkins was found lifeless on Friday, the attorney general’s report confirmed, in a hotel north of Bogota, where he was staying in advance of a Foo Fighters concert in the area.

The official tweet from the country’s attorney general said (translated from Spanish): “In the urine toxicological test carried out on the body of Taylor Hawkins, 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, among them: THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. The National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will continue with the investigation and will report the results obtained within the framework thereof in a timely manner.”

The Foo Fighters were in the middle of a South American tour, and were scheduled to return to the U.S. to perform at the Grammys April 3.