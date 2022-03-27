In this deleted scene, which lasts 5 minutes from The Batman, the Joker looks so scary

DC is a hit with its certified hits The Batman. Matt Reeves’s gritty, grounded take on the caped crusader has garnered hundreds of positive reviews and raked in $600 million at the box office. WarnerMedia has yet confirm that a sequel is possible, but it seems certain. In the meantime, the story remains unfinished, as the studio just shared a deleted scene this week giving us our first good look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

There will be Spoilers The BatmanSee belowBe cautious.

Joker stars The Batman deleted scene

Near the end THe Batman, there’s a short scene in which the Riddler, locked up in Arkham Asylum, has a conversation with another inmate. While the movie doesn’t explicitly say so, it is clear that the inmate is The Batman’sVersion of the Joker

This scene seems a little out of place. Despite not appearing on screen before the scene, it appears that the Joker knew exactly what the Riddler was doing. Well, it turns out that in an earlier cut of the movie, this wasn’t the Joker’s only appearance.

If you watched the credits, The BatmanYou probably saw a flashing web address on the screen. This is the website. rataalada.comThis website contains an alternate reality (ARG) game for the movie. A series of riddles will be displayed if you visit the website. You will receive the deleted scene after you have solved all the riddles.

While there have been many depictions of the Joker onscreen, this one is by far the most disturbing. Barry KeoghanEternals, DunkirkThe face of ) has been completely altered, with scars all over the body and blood-stained hands.

It’s easy to see why the studio would opt to remove this scene. The Joker could easily steal the spotlight from Riddler if he popped up in the middle of the movie. Warner Bros. has shared this scene and it seems that they believe the events to be canon. Robert Pattinson’s Batman already knows the Joker in this universe.

What’s next for The Batman?

Check out the Batman ARG for more information. rataalada.com. Also, if you can’t solve the riddles, here are all of the answers:

Q: To put it another way: A wild card in its truest meaning. | A: Joker

To put it another way: A wild card in its truest meaning. | Joker Q: Once you’ve been set up, it hits you at the end. You can go on. | A: Punchline

Once you’ve been set up, it hits you at the end. You can go on. | Punchline Q: It’s not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it. | A:Ha

The Joker and Batman are also new. The BatmanWarner Bros. also launches a new cinematic universe. Consider The Batman’s success, there’s little doubt that another movie will soon be in the works. In the meantime, HBO Max has already ordered a spinoff series starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin. There’s also an Arkham Asylum series in the works, but it’s still unclear if it will ever see the light of day.