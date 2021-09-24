Elon Musk and Grimes BREAK UP one year after birth of their son X Æ A-Xii

ELON Musk and Grimes have reportedly broken up, one year after their son was born.

The SpaceX founder told Page Six that the pair are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms.

1 Image Credits: Getty

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told the outlet.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.

She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.””

The couple began dating back in May 2018, two years before welcoming their son.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Central Recorder is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience, download our new, improved and free app. For iPhone click here, for Android click here. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.