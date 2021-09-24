Sex And The City Star Willie Garson’s Cause Of Death Explained

The announcement of Garson’s passing came as a surprise to the masses, as his cancer diagnosis wasn’t made public before his death. In addition, he was in full work mode acting as Stanford Blatch on the “Sex and the City” spin-off, “And Just Like That,” at the time of his death. According to the show’s executive producer, Michael Patrick King, those on set knew he was sick, The Guardian reported.

“The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” King told The Guardian. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

The details over how long the actor battled pancreatic cancer are unclear, though People reported that it was a “short illness.”