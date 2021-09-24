Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up After 3 Years Together

Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up After 3 Years Together
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Elon Musk and Grimes‘ relationship is currently in a state of oblivion. 

After three years together, the Tesla CEO confirmed he and the singer—who share 16-month-old son X Æ A-12 Musk—are pressing pause on their romance. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Elon told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

This news comes shortly after Elon made a solo appearance at Alicia Keys‘ 2021 Met Gala after-party while Grimes walked the famed steps into the event by herself. Three years ago, this annual fashion event was the couple’s first red carpet appearance. 

Two years later, in May 2020, Grimes, 33, and Elon, 50, welcomed their first child together—on the day the Met Gala had been scheduled to take place.

Latest News

Previous articleAccording To Professional Hair Stylist This is How Easily to Achieve NYFW Look
Next articleThis Is What Really Causes Pink Eye

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder