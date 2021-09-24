This Is What Really Causes Pink Eye

Knowing the cause of pink eye is the key to treating it (if at all). Bacteria, viruses, and allergies can all cause conjunctivitis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Although there is no cure for viral pinkeye, most cases will resolve themselves within weeks. “For the worst cases, topical steroid drops may be prescribed to reduce the discomfort from inflammation,” Dr. Sharon Lehman, division chief of pediatric ophthalmology at Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, told U.S. News & World Report. “[However], these drops will not shorten the infection.” Antibiotic eye drops and ointments can be prescribed if pink eye is caused due to bacteria.

The treatment for pink eye caused by bacteria is to avoid contact with the allergen and use cool compresses or eye drops to ease discomfort. Both viral pink eye and bacterial pinkeye can be contagious. It is recommended that you wash your hands often and refrain from touching your eyes. “Hand hygiene is really the key to prevention,” U.S. News and World Report interviewed Karen Hoffmann (past president of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology).