Elliot Page boarded a Berlin-bound transgender-themed doctor “Nel Mio Nome” (“Into My Name”) by Italian director and producer Nicolò Bassetti as its executive producer.

The doc, which will world premiere during the upcoming Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama Dokumente section, stems from Bassetti’s personal experience with the gender transition of his child, Matteo.

“Into My Name”It provides an intimate view of the universal challenges of gender change by following the transition in Bologna’s tight-knit friends.

The doc’s characters, Nico, Leo, Andrea, and Raff — whose ages span from their mid-20s to mid-30s — come from different parts of Italy, and start their gender transition from a female to a male identity at different times in their lives. They bravely confront every obstacle in a binary world day by day. Survival is the only way to have a satisfying and dignified lifestyle. They need to be resolute, infinitely patient and can’t hope to get by without seeing the funny side of the whole matter, according to the provided synopsis.

Page in support of the Doc said: “What stands out to me about ‘Nel Mio Nome’ is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity.”

“It’s a meditation on trans humanity and I’ve never seen another film like it,”Actor, producer, activist and more. “Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Bassetti stated: “My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity. I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”

“Nel Mio Nome” is produced by Bassetti’s company Nuovi Paesaggi Urbani and Lucia Nicolai and Marcello Paolillo’s Art of Panic. The doc was supported by the Italy’s Regione Emilia Romagna film production fund.