What is today’s Wordle word 212 answer?

Another day, another Wordle.

That’s right, the viral sensation created by Brooklyn-based Josh Wardle has returned to kickstart your Monday – and we’re here to lend a helping hand.

The premise of the game is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:

Black square – the letter is not in the word

Yellow square – correct letter but in the wrong location

Green square – correct letter, correct location

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Spoiler: The answer is just below.

(Wordle)

The Wordle answer 212 for Monday 17th January 2022 is: “SHIRE”, a county, especially in England. Or for Australians, it refers to a rural area with its own elected council.

For those who didn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly, there’s always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.