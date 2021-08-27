Overwhelming story of a 14-year-old boy, who thought neighbors hate him for dribbling basketball, receives an incredible gift

Anthony Muobike is a 14 years old boy from Edmonton, Canada. His passion for basketball has pushed him to dribble basketball all through the day from a whole long year, in his front yard. But, he is always careful not to bother the neighbors with him dribbling basketball all day long.

He was overwhelmed and surprised to receive an unexpected gift from the same neighbors. They were so thoughtful to gift him something much deserved for his budding passion, to assist him to pursue his NBA dreams.

The same neighbors were watching this kid practicing dribbling basketball for over a year. But, the unavailability of a net to shoot was a real hindrance in the path to his dreams. The neighbors appreciated Anthony’s skills and passion, so, one of them, named Ian Ray, took the initiative to support this budding talent.

Ray has lived in Anthony’s neighborhood for the past 13 years now. He was later so touched by Anthony’s skill sets and passion for basketball that he decided to fulfill the biggest void.

He decided to gift him a basketball net. In persuasion, he explains:

“He was just a kid who dribbled a basketball all day. I kind of figured it would be cool if he had a net.”

He stepped forward to raise money for buying a basketball. He posted on Facebook and sought other communities, to raise funds.

Later, Canadian Tire took forward a decisive step to support the budding talent by gifting him a basketball net. In addition, neighbors managed to collect a sum of $750. This contribution was used to buy a sport check gift card for Anthony.

Anthony recalls, how one usual day, he saw Ray outside. He was one of the neighbors, he had never seen before. In addition, the way, he presented him with the sweetest surprise outside his home.

Anthony said: “It does touch my heart. It actually just makes me feel happy inside. It just makes my mind blow like wow.”

Similarly, Anthony’s mother Leticia Muobike got moved with this unreal gesture. She committed that despite saving for a long duration, she wasn’t able to gift his son anything like this. She is pleased as well as emotional right now.

In persuasion, Anthony said:

I will be in the NBA. 2026, I’ll be there and then try to give back to those people and I will make them proud. I will be up on your TV.”

This viral story suggests how vital it is to have good neighbors around you.

Stay tuned to this space for more incredible stories.