Ed Sheeran wants a crypt built inside the yet-to-be-constructed private chapel on his Suffolk estate. The Dezember issue of the “Bad Habits” singer requested a permit to make additions to the building plan for his Wynneys Hall Chapel — whose construction was approved in 2019 — that included the addition of a “burial zone beneath”The ground floor is the office. Rolling StoneYou can confirm.

The East Suffolk Council received the application on Christmas Eve for the request to build the crypt. It would measure approximately nine feet by six inches. Also included were elevators, temporary sheds, windows, and elevators. “welfare facilities.”

A Sheeran rep did not immediately respond. Rolling Stone‘s request for comment, a spokesperson for the East Suffolk Council said that they have received the singer’s application and that it’s “currently being considered and a decision will be made in due course.” (The application’s determination deadline is Feb. 17.)

Donald Insall Associates

The crypt would be under the ground floor, which is where the chapel was built. It was approved by the local Council on November 2019. In Sheeran’s 2019 request for the building of the chapel, he noted that it would be “a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” “for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, [and] christenings.”

Sheeran’s entire estate — which is valued at over $5 million and is nicknamed “Sheeranville,”According to The Guardian — also features a gym, a wildlife pond, and a pub.