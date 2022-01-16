Ariana DeBose, Kate McKinnon Sing ‘West Side Story’Medley

Tonight, Ariana DeBose made her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, talking in her opening monologue about her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side StoryShe was recently awarded a Golden Globe for her role in the movie “The Killing of Billy Joe”.

“Now, not many people know this, but West Side Story is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers,”The actress laughed. “90 Day Fiancé.”

In any case, she said, she’s pleased to be on the show to represent not only the Latino community, but also that of Broadway. “Obviously, Broadway has been through a lot these past couple of years, but we are a community that perseveres,”She said. “I believe Broadway changes lives. I mean, hey, it changed mine, and Broadway has this magical ability to bring people together.”

DeBose said that we “can all use”You can see a little bit Broadway in her performance of a medley song from West Side StoryOnly to see Kate McKinnon arrive on the scene.

“Did I hear, ‘Sing songs from West Side Story with Kate McKinnon?’”The SNL cast member wondered.

“Uh, no,”DeBose. “But hi, Kate.”

“I’m sorry. It’s just, it’s my favorite show,” said McKinnon. “I’ve loved it since I was in elementary school.”

DeBose naturally wondered then what she thought about the film’s new adaptation.

“I didn’t see it,” McKinnon deadpanned. “I don’t leave the house because of Covid, and also because I don’t leave the house.”

“Well, in that case,”DeBose “why don’t we bring out some stools and we can sing together?”

They sang, DeBose & McKinnon singing portions of these tunes. “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Something’s Coming” “America.”

“That was pretty good, Kate,”DeBose stated that they were performing well early in the game.

“Yeah, I know. I’ve been on Broadway,” replied McKinnon. “Like, the sidewalk.”

DeBose is joined for tonight’s show by Jack Antonoff’s indie pop act Bleachers. While rapper Roddy Ricch was initially slated to appear in tonight’s musical guest slot, he was forced to bow out of the show on Wednesday after being exposed to Covid.

Check out DeBose’s opening monologue above.