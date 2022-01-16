Below Deck Captain Sandy paid Tribute and ‘Godspeed” To Her Brother after His Death at 55

Captain Sandy Yawn is, without a doubt, a pillar of the Bravo network’s Below Deck franchise. Her upbeat, team-oriented approach to managing the stews and deckhands aboard the show’s super-yachts has singlehandedly helped them through many issues. But the captain – who has earned the respect of fans as well for being a badass leader in a traditionally male-dominated profession – is hurting at the moment. She paid her respects to her brother, who died at 55. “Godspeed”to him in her statement about the matter.

The Below Deck: MediterraneanAn alum posted the news on Instagram. Her brother, unnamed in The Instagram postHe is survived by his children and wife. Captain Sandy declined to provide details on his death, but did reflect back on their childhood together. According to the 56-year old, “youngsters,”They would often run and play like the explorers in a Mark Twain book. The captain continued.

He was kind, gentle, and generous. I’m so glad we reunited after many years of not seeing each other and I’m grateful that I got to experience his happiness and joy. I love you brother. Godspeed, and RIP.

A few of the following Below Deck’s notorious guests and castmates over the years responded in the comments of Captain Sandy’s post. Michelle Damon, Jr., and Roy Orbison, Jr., offered their condolences. Malia White, her frequent protege was also there. Below Deck: MediterraneanWrite “Sorry to hear this Cap” and “Thinking of you & your family.”Captain Lee Rosbach also lost his son to drug addiction during his tenure on the flagship program. He made some kind remarks about it.

I have no words that will ease your pain, I’m just sorry you have to go thru this.

The Below Deck: MediterraneanThe reality series captain isn’t known for sharing much of her personal life. It is mostly her point of view and her guidance to her subordinates. It is remarkable that Captain Sandy was able to open up even in such difficult circumstances. You can view her entire post here.

Captain Sandy assumed the role of headliner Below Deck: Mediterranean in 2017 after Captain Mark Howard stepped down as the franchise’s foil to the notorious Captain Lee. (Captain Mark Howard, the franchise’s foil to Captain Lee, tragically died last year. Bravo alumni also paid tribute on social media. Captain Sandy has maintained her role on the series for six seasons (despite some criticisms about how she handles drama).

Her words regarding her brother’s loss are a powerful reminder that we all need to remember our loved ones. CinemaBlend extends condolences to Captain Sandy’s family.