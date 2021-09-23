Eco-protesters swarm Home Office after being warned they face JAIL if they storm M25 again

ECO-warriors today descended on the Home Office – just hours after being warned they could face jail if they storm the M25 again.

Insulate Britain activists blocked off a road outside the building in central London this afternoon after wreaking havoc on the M25 five times over the course of one week.

A group of elderly men sat in the road with homemade signs with messages reading: “Please act now”.

Others urged the government to act with placards saying “I want my children to survive”.

This comes after National Highways received an injunction against Insulate Britain yesterday after they caused havoc on the M25.

Grant Shapps said that a judge approved the legal action last night. It will take effect on Wednesday.

But Insulate Britain vowed their “campaign goes on,” insisting the government is “missing the bigger picture”.

This afternoon, the Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We are aware that a demonstration began at Marsham Street W1 at 14:45hrs.

“Officers attended the scene, the assembly passed without incident and the demonstrators have moved on.”

They added that “no arrests have been made”.

JAIL TIME

This morning the furious Transport Secretary said protesters will face contempt of court and potentially jail if they continue to wreak havoc.

This morning he told MPs: “We don’t think it’s acceptable for people to stand on roads – it’s dangerous. It is obviously inconvenient. It is also counterproductive.

“It actually creates pollution to have the traffic standing still… I share the annoyance and anger of motorists and everyone else and I hope the court action I prompted National Highways into is of considerable assistance. “

Meanwhile Home Secretary Priti Patel hailed the “important” move and said it will mean “people can get moving” on the busy road again.

The pair were said to be “furious” at the eco-activists who ran in front of traffic during yesterday morning’s rush hour.

They told the Daily Mail: “They have broken the law, undermined the cause they believe in, alienated the public, and created extra pollution, in one of the most self-defeating environmental protests this country has ever seen, particularly as we all strive so hard to rebuild after 18 months of the pandemic.

We are working with National Highways and the police to pursue legal action against those who disrupt and threaten people’s lives.

“We are giving them powers to better manage such guerrilla tactics in future.”

They said that in the medium term, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will place public nuisance on an statutory footing, which would ensure appropriate sentences for any harm done.

‘CAMPAIGN CONTINUES’

In response to the injunction against them, Insulate Britain said earlier their “campaign goes on”.

In a statement, they stated that they didn’t know the terms and their campaign would continue.

“We appreciate that (Home Secretary) Priti Patel is in a difficult position. Like her, our biggest concern is law and order and our national security. In focusing on us, Priti Patel is missing the bigger picture.”

They said that 8,500 people a year die unnecessarily in the UK because of their frozen homes and climate collapse presents an “incalculable threat to our way of life”.

The statement added: “As soon as the Government makes a meaningful statement that we can trust, we will leave the motorway.”

Insulate Britain had previously been targeting the slip roads of the motorway to disrupt motorists.

After clashing with host Susanna Reid, one eco-activist stormed Good Morning Britain this morning.

A senior government source said: “Priti and Grant are furious that the lives of the law-abiding majority are continuing to be disrupted by the actions of an extreme minority.”

It comes as furious drivers clashed with the demonstrators who glued themselves to the road and caused traffic chaos.

Yesterday morning, protesters ignored police calls and ran in front of the traffic.

Although officers tried to drag them off the carriageway while motorists slowed, they managed to spread across the lane and block the M25 near Woking.

In front of the massive tailbacks on the motorway, cops finally removed both activists from the carriageways.

The incident led to traffic slowing down as 38 people were arrested by officers.

It was the fifth time that the climate crisis warriors have successfully caused travel chaos across the London orbital and surrounding motorways.

The activists last week blocked one carriageway on the main road, but they are the first to block them both.

Zoe Cohen from the group told LBC: “It’s not about justifying it. We know that the British government is failing to protect their families.

“Thousands of people will die in winter due to fuel poverty. Millions will struggle.

We hate it, we hate it. Please, please, ask the government for a reasonable statement to get us off the path. We are not willing to do this.

“If the government met our demands to insulate and retrofit social housing and the rest of the homes in Britain, it would save thousands of lives.”

Kwasi Kwarteng calls today’s M25 protest “completely unacceptable” and “very disturbing” adding that he is “surprised” by how the police are handling the protests.

The Conservative MP said: “It is completely unacceptable behaviour. Priti Patel is trying to force action on this.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable for people to be delaying others who are critically injured and preventing them from getting vital hospital services.”

Why can’t police stop it before it starts?”

“I think you would have to ask the local police enforcement and officers what is going on there.

“I was surprised as you were to see this happening and certainly I support the Home Secretary in her determination to try to sort this out.

“I was very surprised to see the footage this morning.

“Clearly there is something that is happening between the Home Secretary saying, bringing people together and then actually implementing those instructions, that guidance on the ground.

“That sometimes happens. It is very alarming.

“We have introduced legislation that helps the police do their job.”

He added: “There is an issue with enforcement and that is the problem we have here.”

‘YOU ARE CAUSING MORE POLLUTION’

The shameless protesters yesterday offered their “sympathies” for a woman who was paralysed by a stroke while sitting in the traffic that they caused.

Last week, the group caused major disruption when its activists blocked a section of the busy motorway.

The driver, who was furious at the group’s actions, told them: “Why do you think that this is the right thing?

I understand your fight, and I totally agree with you. However, this is not the right way to go.

“You’re causing more pollution with all these cars sitting here just doing f*** all.

“You’re making people hate you. Go and protest London, go down to Downing Street.”

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary has condemned climate protesters who disrupt the M25.

He stated that he thought it was irresponsible and dangerous.

They’re creating pollution by driving around, so it’s counterproductive.

“I call on them to stop and the police to intervene.”

Downing Street have backed police in taking “swift action” against environmental protesters on the M25.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minster said: “The police have all our support in swift action.

“That kind of disruption is dangerous and takes police away from communities where they are needed most.”

They added that the forthcoming Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will give officers “the tools they need to address this problem”.

‘PILLOCKS’

Insulate Britain’s spokesman this morning had a spat with talk RADIO presented James Whale over the protest.

James asked what Green Party Cllr Shane Collins was going to do about the “ridiculous” situation and called the group “pillocks.”

Collins attempted to interrupt the broadcaster, but was told “Don’t you ‘oi’ me. The public are not going to have this much longer, I tell you that.

“Do you really think you’re going to get your message across in this way?

“Do you know the people who are going against huge amounts of public opinion sitting in the road? These are decent people.”

“No one has died… the ones who have died after the 8,500 every single year because of cold damp homes.”

Mr Whale went on to brand them as “idiots” who are “sitting in the middle of the road, stopping people from going to hospital or earning a living.”

A senior officer on the Met’s roads team tweeted: “Whatever your thoughts are re the cause, this method of entering a 4 lane carriageway in this way is so unbelievably dangerous, not just for the protestors but the road users themselves.

“If you’re thinking of taking part in these actions, please for everyone’s safety, don’t!”

