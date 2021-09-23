EVERY year one lucky amateur baker is crowned the winner of Bake Off.

It’s back on the TV with a new series. But let’s not forget about who won Bake Off 2020. Many thought that the show would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

4 Peter Sawkins is the winner of Bake Off 2020 Credit: PA:Press Association

Who won Bake Off 2020?

Peter Sawkins won the Bake Off 2020 series with Star Baker. He then won the final.

The accounting and finance student became the youngest ever winner of The Great British Bake Off, nabbing the title and the cake stand aged just 20.

He was the youngest contestant on the 2020 lineup, and also the youngest person to make it to the final.

With his unique combinations and technical skills, the young baker was favourite to win Bake Off.

4 Peter impressed the judges with his showstopper

He came second in the walnut whip Technical and received high praise for his signature custard slice.

He was stunning to behold and, despite some elements that let him down, his final showtopper was worth the Bake Off title.

After impressing the judges, he was the series’ first Star Baker. He won the honor in the semi-final.

In his signature bake, he won a Hollywood handshake.

Which other Bake Off 2020 finalists were there?

Dave

4 Dave Friday was in the running to be crowned winner but narrowly missed out Credit: Love Productions

Armoured guard Dave Friday went from strength to strength in the competition.

After being accidentally sabotaged in the first episode by Sura, he was awarded Star Baker in biscuit Week.

Dave impressed in the semi-finals after creating an incredibly precise cube cake in the showstopper challenge.

The judges admitted that it was a close contest between Peter and Dave, with Dave only missing out on the title.

Laura

4 Laura Adlington had a few bumps along the way but made it to the final Credit: Love Productions

Laura Adlington, from Gravesend, has been baking since the age of eight, but she only realised her flair and talent for it a few years ago.

While she is a digital manager and baker, she has been a great success.

Laura enjoys strong flavours and citrus, and loves to give new life to old recipes.

She did have some bumps in the road, including her ice cream cake melt.

She also experienced a bit of trouble during the final when her custard pie failed to set.

Laura finished last in Technical Challenge. Although her Showstopper wasn’t the most impressive, it was delicious.

When will the next Great British Bake Off air?

The Bake Off continues to air on Tuesday nights.

Channel 4’s Bake Off action starts at 8pm.

You can catch up with any missed episodes on All 4.