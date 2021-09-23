Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full as Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea discover fixtures

Fixtures for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup have been confirmed following Manchester United’s shock defeat against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Manchester City will play the Hammers. Liverpool will go to Preston. Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea will face Premier League opposition.

With 16 teams remaining, the non-top flight clubs included in the draw are Sunderland and QPR as well as Stoke City, Sunderland and Preston.

Central Recorder Sport brings you the full draw below, with City looking to continue in their quest to win the tournament for a fifth time in a row and for a seventh time in nine seasons.







(Image: Getty Images)



The draw took place at the Potton Bowls Club in Bedfordshire, and was conducted by former City defender Micah Richards and ex-Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Stoke City vs Brentford

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

Who will win the Carabao Cup? Tell us in the comments section







(Image: Getty Images)



The best performance of the night might well have come at Old Trafford, with a much-changed West Ham side scoring early and hanging onto their lead.

Manuel Lanzini was there to score after nine minutes. Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes were unable to equalize for United.

Arsenal defeated Wimbledon by three goals to one. Tottenham and Chelsea were also victorious, while Tottenham and Aston Villa won against Wolves and Tottenham.







(Image: Getty Images)



West Ham skipper Mark Noble was particularly pleased with the victory, having missed a penalty with his only touch of the game as United won at the London Stadium at the weekend.

He told Sky Sports: : “The last couple of days have been tough but you put your boots back on and come out to play. You could call it two glorified B teams but I thought the players were fantastic.

“Things happen in football and sport. Sunday night I was sick at home, but Monday morning you get up and train to be ready for Wednesday.

“I have missed penalties in the past but because of the occasion it was maybe so hyped. We came to Old Trafford, one of the greatest places in the world, and thoroughly enjoyed it.”