This week, BRITS who fly with easyJet are likely to be met by a flight crew in stifling clothing.

In celebration of being the sponsor national for Eurovision in this year’s competition, Air Canada decided to go all out.

EasyJet staff dressed in Eurovision costumes to welcome passengers arriving this week.

This includes ABBA lead singer Agnetha Fältskog’s famous blue satin and suede jumpsuit, complete with knee-high silver platform boots.

One crew member dressed in Jedward’s futuristic, holographic 2012 outfits. Other outfits were inspired Bucks Fizz or Ukrain’s Ruslana.

After a survey of 2000 Brits, the outfits chosen were based on their favorite Eurovision memories.

Bucks Fizz won for the UK in 1981, followed by ABBA for Sweden in 1975 and Jedward for Ireland in 2012 as the top moments.

Conchita Würst of Austria and Olivia Newton John from the UK were other notable entries.

The airline is a national sponsor of this year’s competition, which will be hosted in the UK on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be a national sponsor of this incredible event that brings together people from many different cultures in celebration of the universal language of music.

“Like this iconic competition, easyJet connects people, cultures and communities across Europe and beyond – in fact easyJet operates more seats between the UK and Eurovision countries than any other airline.

“So, we are incredibly excited to play a role in this year’s event, which is much loved by our people, as well as millions of our customers throughout Europe and our crew couldn’t resist the opportunity to celebrate the competition in our own way – taking to the runway in the most iconic Eurovision looks of all time. “

