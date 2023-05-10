Vodafone customers could lose internet access in WEEKS due to a firm-wide change… check if your situation is affected

VODAFONE customers could lose internet access in a matter of weeks, as the company makes major changes.

Phone network to switch off 3G across UK. This means that customers who do not have a phone capable of 4G/5G must get one.

1 Vodafone customers could lose their internet access as the network undergoes a major change Photo: Press Association

The majority of customers are already using 4G or 5, and the company said the switch would allow “faster, more efficient” services to use 3G radio frequency.

Andrea Dona, a spokesperson for Vodafone told EmailWe will continue building the UK’s best mobile network, and in order to achieve this we have to make sure that our technologies meet their intended purposes.

It’s time to let go of 3G. Focus on our current and future benefits, as well as the possibilities that 4G and 5G offer.

Vodafone’s 3G Network is only used by four percent of customers, down from thirty per cent last year. However, seven per cent say that it is their only option.

Vodafone launched “switch-off pilots” in Plymouth and Basingstoke in February.

Hull Oxford and London are the first cities to be affected by the national shutdown of 3G.

It will continue to be used for texting and calling, but data won’t work on this network.

When the network is offline, phones that have not been upgraded to 4G and 5G will be automatically switched to 2G. This technology itself is set to disappear in 2033.

This move is part of a plan to achieve net-zero emissions in 2027. The 5G technology, which has ten times the energy efficiency as the old 3G gear, will help the company reach this goal.

Vodafone CEO Ahmed Essam said: “We’re building the UK’s most reliable mobile network and focusing on the technologies that best connect our customers and have the least impact on the environment.

“We’re going to be focused on giving customers a faster and more reliable mobile experience – and minimising our impact on the environment by taking away a layer of our network that uses inefficient equipment.

“We start communicating to customers about this today – our goal is for everyone to stay connected, and we’ll be doing everything we can to make sure that’s the case.”

Vodafone launched their 3G technology 17 years back and has made nearly 500 billion calls on it.

This is the equivalent to 951,293 years in calendar terms.

Helen Milner OBE, Group Chief Executive at Good Things Foundation said: “With the move away from 3G, people risk being disconnected, locked out and left behind. That’s why we’re so pleased to be working with Vodafone to ensure as many people as possible continue to have the essential digital access they need.

“The pandemic proved the importance of technology which keeps people in touch. The economy, healthcare, and education all depend on the UK’s citizens having reliable internet connections.

This transition from 4G to 5G is vital for all Vodafone customers. It ensures that everyone gets the digital access needed.

To help ensure a smooth transition to 4G and 5G, Vodafone UK will use the Vodafone Group’s experience in retiring 3G networks, with successful projects already carried out in Germany and Italy.