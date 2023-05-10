Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new PDA pic will make you blush

Travis Barker It is not missing Kourtney Kardashian.

You can also find out more about the following: Blink-182 drummer—who is currently on tour with the pop-punk band—let that be known on May 8, when he shared a steamy photo of himself and the Kardashians star. The 47-year old wrote, alongside the photo, that showed Travis nuzzling Kourtney’s chest while the two were seated in a spa, on Instagram Stories: “Counting the days …”

Kourtney returned love to the original image by reposting it on her own Instagram account.

Since Travis and his bandmates hit the road, the couple has kept up virtually. Mark Hoppus The following are some examples of how to get started: Tom Delonge. As seen on a May 5 Video, the musician FaceTimed wih Kourtney while walking around backstage.

He told Poosh’s founder, “I love your baby.” I’m about to go on stage.

Kourtney responded, “Have your best show!”

In the comment section, the 44-year old also wrote a note to her husband. Kourtney pointed out that Travis was wearing a T shirt with a bra on the front of the video and quipped: “Since i always steal your clothing, I’m so happy I can return the favor.”