Eamonn Walker is leaving Chicago Fire?

VIEWERS cannot imagine NBC drama Chicago Fire without the Battalion Chief of Firehouse 51 Wallace Boden, played by actor Eamonn Walker.

Fans wonder if Eamonn Walker will return to the role of the loyal character for the next season after nearly a decade.

1 Chief Wallace Boden first appeared on the show when the pilot aired in 2012.

Who is Chicago Fire character Wallace Boden?

Chief Wallace Boden, one of few original Chicago Fire characters is beloved by all for his leadership and reliability.

A fan took to Twitter, writing: “Wallace Boden, best boss and work dad in one Chicago.”

Fans love Boden’s attitude and willingness to protect his loved ones.

Another tweet reads, “Firehouse 51 wouldn’t be the same without chief Boden.”

In the season 10 premiere, Boden gets the promotion he’s been wanting. It is likely that Boden’s office won’t be at Firehouse 51 anymore as he becomes the New Deputy Chief.

Is Eamonn Walker walking out?

Is Chief Wallace Boden’s new career path the same for actor Eamonn Walk?

Walker spoke to King 5 News before the premiere of season 10.

Walker said it’s “a dream come true to be a part of something good and something great,” and that he feels “honored.”

Leading producer of Chicago Fire Derek Haas talked to TVInsider about what to expect of the characters in season 10 of Chicago Fire.

“Boden cares deeply for the firefighters of Firehouse 51, but he also knows he can make major improvements to the CFD,” Haas said. “He’ll balance the two.”

Chief Boden seems to be capable of handling his new position and his relationships, he said.

You can watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.