Jefferson High School lockdown – Louisville cops evacuating building after reports of an ‘active aggressor with a gun’

LOUISVILLE cops evacuated a high school after reports of an “active aggressor with a gun.”

Several Louisville Metro Police responded to the scene at Jeffersontown High School in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after 1pm local time.

1 Footage from the scene shows students being evacuated from Jeffersontown High School in Louisville Credit: WLKY

Footage from the scene shows a “heavy police presence” at the institution.

Jefferson County Public School spokesman Mark Hebert told WBRB, the high school is on a heightened security alert, which some districts call a lockdown.

The building has been searched by officers, one room at a time.

