The Prince Andrew Controversy Continues To Get Worse

According to CNN, Prince Andrew was served with a sexual assault lawsuit. The lawsuit was served on the Duke of York by the United States attorney on September 20. CNN reported on Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s latest legal dispute, which seems to be getting more serious. Andrew and his legal team previously alleged that he had not been “properly served notice of proceedings,” per CNN. However, a recent ruling by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed Giuffre’s lawyers to seek “alternative means of serving a lawsuit against Andrew,” CNN reported.

From the start, Andrew has consistently denied the claims, telling the BBC in a 2019 interview, “It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.” Per CNN, attorneys for the prince said a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein released the duke from “any and all liability,” because of a settlement sealed by the court.

David Boies, one of Giuffre’s lawyers, told CNN, “We are pleased that the service issue is now behind us and that we can proceed to a resolution of Ms. Giuffre’s claims.”



If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).