Eamonn Holmes told to ‘take care’ by Loose Women fans as he gives health update

Eamonn Holmes candidly discussed his various health battles on Loose Women and was kindly told to “take care” by empathetic viewers.

The This Morning presenter, 61, who is married to Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford, said that he has been suffering from ongoing chronic pain due to two slipped discs in his back, as well as shingles.

But the brave broadcaster has had to just “plough on” with work and family life despite his severe discomfort, he confirmed.

Eamonn said: “The thing I’m struggling with at the moment is a dead right leg, I had two dislocated discs for the past five months.







“I’m having all sorts of treatment and working through it with all sorts of things like dietary and hydrotherapy.”

Shingles are no breeze either, he said and was so bad that it stopped him from working in 2018. It’s an infection that causes a painful rash and while normally appears on a person’s chest or stomach, can spread anywhere on the body.







While it is not infectious it can cause chickenpox – which is.

Sharing a picture of a rash on his face, Eamonn said: “This is me with shingles looking like Quasimodo there and as you can see from that, it’s quite brutal.

“You’ll say, ‘How on earth did you get that?’ Well, if you’ve had chickenpox and you’ve had the virus, it’s there in your system and there’s a very high chance – 60% chance or so – that you too will have shingles.”







Fans took to Twitter to express their sympathy for Eamonn’s plight.

One said: “Saw you on loose women today and your pictures were the same as when my husband had it 2 years ago. He had to wear an eye patch for two weeks. Thankfully eyesight is ok. Thank you for raising awareness.”

Another added: “My heart goes out to @EamonnHolmes he is clearly not himself at the moment. Pain is very debilitating on mind and body. Take care Eamonn.”

A third tweeted: “My daughter caught chickenpox at 11 weeks old and had shingles at 9 months. She still has scars.”

Discussing the trauma of shingles to the i paper, Eamonn previously said: “It was like a Hammer horror film.

“It was like some hideous movie, where you feel your face and you go, ‘What’s that?’.

“I remember going to the bathroom mirror and jumping back in horror.”

