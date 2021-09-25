Bachelor in Paradise Tropical Storm Effect on Filming! Complete Details

Sure, tropical storms aren’t nearly as bad as hurricanes, but Tropical Storm Dolores was still pretty hectic. For those on the East Coast of the U.S., we recently dealt with Tropical Storm Ida, which was mounds more destructive for many people than Hurricane Henri, so who’s to say how bad a tropical storm is if you’re not really there?

Plus, the cast of Bachelor in Paradise lives in what appears to be a literal shack on the beach, so it definitely wouldn’t have been safe for them to stay there overnight. The producers and Wells Adams then move the cast members to vans. One cast member even exclaims, “This could be the end of Paradise.” So is it the end?

No. It was not. Filming was at most delayed 48 hours but definitely delayed. The cast members are filming 24/7 so the storm had to affect this.

Producers might have tried to fit more content in a shorter amount of time than they did to extend the filming. Regardless, we know that filming didn’t wrap until June 26, so whatever other effects the storm had on Paradise, this season is still invincible.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.