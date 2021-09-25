Salma Hayek Fun Facts and Things You Probably Didn’t Know

By Brandon Pitt
In
Becoming a gymnast was Hayek’s childhood dream.

“I fell in love with the sport, but there were no classes, nobody else was doing it, and I was teaching myself,” Hayek said during a 2017 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

The actress said that at 9 years old, she “begged” her dad to take her to a gym in Mexico City for the summer.

“I was there two months and I was so focused and so good,” she said. “At that age, I got drafted for the Olympic team. However, that would mean that I would have to be in a boarding school, six hours a day of gymnastics and they do the studies. And I would have to be away from my family because it’s in Mexico City, and my father said no.”

“My Olympic dream died there,” Hayek added.

