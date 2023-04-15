There are Sequels that completely ignore the previous film’s ending

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

There are Sequels that completely ignore the previous film's ending

Steven Spielberg made his Hollywood debut in 1975 with the critically acclaimed thriller, “Jaws.” The film was an enormous financial success. This led to a whole franchise of films that featured other great whites sharks terrorizing Brody’s family. The second, Jaws 2, was released in 1978. The most recent movie in the franchise is “Jaws: The Revenge,” in 1987.

It was preceded by the film “Jaws 3D”, released in 1983. The 3-D effects were achieved using special 3-D glasses. Mike Brody and his family are the main characters of this story as they try to stop a great white shark that has escaped from SeaWorld. Dennis Quaid portrays Mike Brody, who works at SeaWorld and has a romantic relationship with Kay Morgan, played by Bess Armstrong.

The fourth film doesn’t just ignore the ending of its predecessor — it doesn’t acknowledge “Jaws 3-D” in any way. Mike, in this film is not a SeaWorld employee but a marine scientist. Lance Guest plays him this time and he has a Carla, played by Karen Young. She helps him fight a shark who has an individual vendetta towards the Brodys. Some people, however, think it’s best that “Jaws: The Revenge”, essentially pretends that “Jaws 3D” never existed. Critics and fans both slammed the movie.

Latest News

Previous article
The UK pub on a beach that’s been labelled the ‘best in the country’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact