Each Batman Film Ranked from Worst to Most Popular, according to Critics

The first Batman film. “Batman: The Movie”(1966), slightly edged the Tim Burton movie.





Adam West plays Bruce Wayne/Batman; Burt Ward is Dick Grayson/Robin.



Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images







Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

“Batman: The Movie”It was released in theaters two months after the ABC series’ first season finale. The film starred almost all of the original cast, including Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin. Cesar Romero was the Joker. Alan Napier played Alfred. Neil Hamilton was Commissioner Gordon.

A lot of the film and the TV show have had a significant impact on how we view Batman today. “Holy [blank], Batman!”To translate West’s gray, yellow and black suit to the Scarily catchy theme song

Despite all the criticisms about Batman’s campiness in the ’90s this movie is a masterpiece and it is wildly popular. Critics agree.

“Live action Pop Art. An exhibition of colors and absurdities. Every line of dialogue is inane, and every story point is absurd. It shouldn’t work. It’s too kitsch for its own good, but it does work and it’s as fun now as it was half a century ago,” Stefan Birgir Stefans contributed to sbs.is.