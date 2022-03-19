Ukrainian Ballet Star Artem Datsyshyn Dies After Shelling In Kyiv

According to reports, Artem Datsyshyn from Ukraine, who was injured in the Russian shelling at Kyiv three weeks ago, has now died.

According to Tatiana Borovik, his friend, Datsyshyn died in hospital. He was a former solist at the National Opera of Ukraine. He was 43 years old.

Anatoly Soloviyanenko, the chief stage director of the company, paid tribute to Datsyshyn and called him “a great artist”And “a wonderful man”.

Russian-American choreographer Alexei Ratmansky is a former principal in Kyiv and was the former artistic director at the Bolshoi Ballet, Moscow. He is now based out of New York. “wounds received on February 26 when he got under Russian artillery fire”.

The dancer’s death follows reports that veteran Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has also died following a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

Shvets was a company member of the city’s Young Theatre, well known on both stage and screen in Ukraine, where she had received one of the country’s highest artistic accolades.

Olga Smirnova is a principal dancer with the Bolshoi and will now join the Dutch National Ballet, as the company announced.

Smirnova, a Ukrainian grandmother, describes herself to be “one-quarter Ukrainian” recently denounced Russia’s invasion of the country.