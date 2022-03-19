Paul Dano, Batman Star, wrote a Riddler Prequel comic

If you saw “The Batman” and want to learn more about The Riddler character, you’re in luck. DC Comics has revealed that the prequel comic “The Riddler” will be published on Friday. “Riddler: Year One”This October, Paul Dano wrote the script. Dano plays The Riddler, a bespectacled serial killer in the blockbuster reboot.

The Riddler did not reveal any further information, but the first glimpse of the comic revealed that it told the story about how he came up with his plan that would eventually lead to him killing well-known Gothamites. And drawing the ire of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who makes it his mission to take The Riddler down.

“The Batman” opened exclusively in theaters on March 4, and immediately fans and critics alike embraced co-writer and director Matt Reeves’ new take on the Caped Crusader. The film picks up in Year Two of Bruce Wayne’s so-called “The Batman Project”He is identified by a series clues that The Riddler left behind at the murder scenes.

The story unfolds in procedural, meticulous fashion and builds to a surprising showdown between The Riddler and Batman during which the former firmly believes he’s been fostering a friendly collaborative relationship.

There’s a connection between The Riddler and The Batman revealed in the movie that deepens the emotional resonance of the film for Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, and it’ll be fascinating to see how or if this new Riddler comic expands on that idea.

Dano is not only an actor, but also a writer. He co-wrote the screenplay for 2018’s directorial debut. “Wildlife”With Zoe Kazan, his partner. “Riddler: Year One”This is his first comic book. He’ll next be seen as the star of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,”This November, in theatres

Here’s a sneak peek at the comic.