Easter is just around the corner and some families don’t want to be slaving away in the kitchen all day. You can also eat out. Cracker Barrel is open for Easter 2023.

Getting dinner on the table this Easter is a lot easier with Cracker Barrel’s Heat n’ Serve Meals To-Go. You can heat the meals in no time at all, as they come pre-frozen.

However, fans of the franchise want to know whether the restaurant is open, so let’s find out whether Cracker Barrel is open on Easter 2023.

Cracker Barrel will be open Easter 2023

Cracker Barrel will be open on Easter 2023. Cracker Barrel makes a wonderful place to eat out on Easter Sunday. This is especially true as they will serve food at regular business hours.

However, it is best to check your local store’s opening hours as times may vary depending on location. It is recommended to add your name to an online waiting list as there will be many who want to eat Easter dinner at the restaurant.

Cracker Barrel’s Easter Heat n’ Serve meals

Cracker Barrel has announced Easter Heat n’ Serve meals, which is a specialty coming to the menu this Spring. Cracker Barrel makes Easter meals a lot easier by taking the burden off of your shoulders.

Available for pick-up between April 4 and 9, the Easter Occasion Menus are ready for you to enjoy on your special day. You can have your meal in three hours, and you can choose from multiple choices.

What is in the Easter Heat n’ Serve meals?

You have three choices now that lent has ended. Take your pick.

Heat n’ Serve Easter Ham Feast serves 8-10 people. You will receive a spiral-sliced Sugar-Cured Ham, Mashed Potatoes With Roasted Gravy and a choice between three Country Sides. Sweet Yeast Rolls. Apple Streusel Pie.

The Heat n’ Serve Easter Ham Family Dinner serves 4-6 people. The feast version includes more sides and desserts. Here’s what’s in the meal: spiral-sliced Sugar-Cured Ham, Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Gravy, a choice of two Country Sides, and Sweet Yeast Rolls.

Then there’s the Heat n’ Serve Prime Rib Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people. The meal includes Prime Rib and Mashed Potatoes with Roasted gravy, Au Jus, Horseradish, and Mashed Potatoes With Roasted Gravy. You also have the option of Sweet Yeast Rolls or Country Sides.

