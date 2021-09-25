Durte Dom Responds to Controversial 2018 Vlog Squad Video

Former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis said he and others “fucked up” in filming a 2018 video.

A woman, known as Hannah, accused Zeglaitis of raping her while she was too incapacitated to give consent.

Zeglaitis, known as “Durte Dom,” has denied the allegations saying he believed it was consensual.

Dominykas Zeglaitis is a former Vlog Squad member. He posted a nearly eleven-minute video responding to a controversial 2018 video. The video is currently at the centre of a sexual abuse allegation.

In March of this year, a woman who appeared as an extra in the now-deleted vlog — originally posted on YouTuber David Dobrik’s channel in November 2018 — accused Zeglaitis of rape, saying she was too incapacitated by alcohol to consent to sex, as first reported by Insider’s Kat Tenbarge.

Hannah was first contacted by Zeglaitis in April. He apologized. He denied the allegation of sexual assault and said that “as far as I am concerned” the encounter was consensual.

After a six-month hiatus from his YouTube channel, Zeglaitis posted another video, titled “exposing the truth…” recalling the circumstances behind the 2018 video but not directly referencing the rape allegations.

The former member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad (known as “Durte Dom” in Dobrik’s videos) said he was “wrong” for involving the young women in the controversial 2018 video and apologized to the woman, solely identified as “Hannah,” and her friends.

“I thought that by us filming this video, it was just another fun, stupid vlog, and that everything would be fine and nobody was harmed, and I was wrong,” Zeglaitis stated that the video was about group sex. “It impacted these girls and it’s going to follow them for their whole life.”

“I want to say I’m sorry to Hannah and to her friends for putting them in this position and not considering their feelings and not taking them seriously and for making a mockery and a joke out of them with this video,” He went on. “I understand that it’s going to take time for you guys to heal.”

Zeglaitis also shared text messages with Hannah on November 26, 2018, in the eleven-minute video. The video was posted two days later, on November 28, 2019.

In February 2019, Hannah asked Zeglaitis to take down the video, which she said “misconstrued” the encounter and did not capture how intoxicated she was.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to me to have a video online that documents an entire night that I have no recollection of, and have everyone around me view that as a reflection of my character, especially considering the mature content,” Hannah wrote this in her text to Zeglaitis. “Looking back on the experience, I feel taken advantage of.”

Zeglaitis texted back at the time, “Okay, I respect your wishes. The videos (sic) down.”

In the Friday video, Zegalitis and a woman named Casandra, who used to work with Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, claimed that Dobrik “did not want to take the video down.” Casandra also claimed she later contacted her friend, who was a lawyer, for counsel on how to best move forward.

Insider reached out to Dobrik’s representative but she did not respond immediately.

“I know what we did that night wasn’t right,” Zeglaitis claimed in the video, but did not address the allegations. “I know we shouldn’t have filmed that video, and we shouldn’t have put you guys in that position.”

“The responsibility falls on us as content creators to make sure that whoever we’re filming or whoever we’re putting in our videos is comfortable and knows what they’re getting into,” he added, “and we didn’t do that, we just posted this video because we thought that it would give us more money and more clout, and we fucked up.”