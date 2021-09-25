Grimes and Elon Musk break up after three years of dating

Grimes and Elon Musk have separated after three years together. Musk said that they are “semi-separated” and that they remain good friends and co-parents for their son. Grimes hasn’t made a public statement yet.

©GettyImages Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple was last seen together at this year’s Met Gala. Musk was there, but Grimes walked alone on the red carpet wearing a striking semi-translucent dress with metallic finishes. She also carried a sword. Musk later held an after-party at which Grimes could be seen.

©GettyImages Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala.

They welcomed a son last year in May. They reportedly named him “X Æ A-Xii,” and call him “X” for short, with the letters representing their favorite aircraft and their shared passion for artificial intelligence. “I mean it‘s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ’Ash‘… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution,” Musk explained in an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Elon Musk and Grimes were first dating in 2018. They have been an attractive couple for a long time. They were successful in their respective careers and one of Hollywood’s most bizarre couples. Musk was polarizing while Grimes made music unlike any other musician.