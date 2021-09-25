Scott Disick unfollows Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Following a public feud and the release of some embarrassing screenshots, Scott Disick continues to make headlines. He now unfollowed the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

©GettyImages Scott and Kourtney celebrating his birthday in a nightclub in Las Vegas.

Keen Instagram observers noticed that Scott unfollowed his two exes, Amelia and Kourtney, and Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe. Scott and Kourtney were married almost a decade. Their relationship started in 2006, and ended in 2015.

Despite the public riffs that existed between them, the two are co-parents of three kids and Scott remained a big part of the family, being a part of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and being friends with Kourtney’s family.

The feud started when Scott DM’d Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima, to talk about her relationship with Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott sent a photo of Travis and Kourtney kissing. Younes replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro,” and posted the screenshots.