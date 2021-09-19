Dua Lipa sparks frenzy with trendy cutout pants as fans praise her for being an ‘alpha female’

THERE’S no denying that Dua Lipa is a force to be reckoned as both a singer and a style icon.

The 26-year-old English singer wowed fans once more with her daring take on cut-out pants – a new trend that looks here to stay.

4 Dua Lipa shocked fans with her cut-out pants

4 They had a daring slit in the front

In a photoshoot, Dua Lipa flaunted her slim figure as she rocked an all-black ensemble.

Dion Lee provided the bra and striped jacket for the gorgeous beauty. The pants were also Dion Lee.

The pants, which were seen all over this summer, had two tie-wraps around her waist.

She also had dangerously low cleavage at the front, as she showed her belly button.

Silver jewelry, black eyeliner and a slicked-down hairstyle were some of her choices.

Cut-outs are a popular trend this summer. Girls have been rocking short-sleeved tops, skirts and dresses in cut-outs.

Many of her fans commented on her style, praising her for being bold and rocking the trend better that anyone else.

One person wrote: “She’s the moment!”

A second one expressed that he “wasn’t ready,” while others called her “pure.”

A fourth even dared label her as a “female alpha” putting her at the top of the celebrity list.

Many others were enthralled by her style and gushed about it.

4 Fans gushed over how good she looked wearing the trend

4 She paired the outfit with heavy black eyeshadow