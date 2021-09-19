Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are on the lookout for their third child before his birthday.

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes planning to have another baby? One magazine claims the couple is going for baby number 3 before Gosling’s birthday in November. We looked into the rumor, and here’s what we found.

Ryan Gosling Wants a Second Baby for His Birthday?

Around this time last year, OK! It was reported that Ryan Gosling had made plans to expand their family for his 40th birthday. Mendes and Gosling have two daughters together, Esmeralda, and Amanda. They would love to have a baby boy. An insider dishes that Gosling “loves being a dad and is eager to grow their family,” adding, “This is something they’ve both been wanting and have talked about for a while, but Ryan’s really feeling the push now.”

The source goes on, saying, “He’s not ‘old’ by any stretch, but he wants to be on the younger side for a new kid and all the stages.” The outlet claims Gosling would love to be able to announce Mendes’ pregnancy at his small birthday gathering. The couple would “be thrilled to have a baby boy — and Ryan’s crossing fingers he’ll get his wish granted!”

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes ‘Expanding Their Family’?

This rumor was not confirmed by us. We are skeptical that anyone in the family is speaking to the tabloid. Mendes and Gosling are well-known for being very private.

Mendes recently revealed that she doesn’t even post pictures that Gosling takes and chooses to keep them to herself. She wrote, “My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me.” Of course, that was before Mendes wiped her Instagram completely clean, deleting all of her posts. Given Mendes and Gosling’s dedication to keeping their personal lives private, we seriously doubt anyone close to them is spilling their information to a tabloid.

Furthermore, Mendes recently said she’d like to get back to acting now that her kids are a bit older. She told People last year, “I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are 4 and 6, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.” It’s unlikely she’s adding a newborn to the mix right when she’s thinking of ending her acting hiatus.

And most telling is the fact that it’s been nearly a year and no pregnancy announcement or baby news has followed. Gosling is about to celebrate his 41st birthday in a few weeks, and as far as we know, he didn’t make a baby wish last year.

The Tabloid On Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes

We wouldn’t trust anything OK! Given its history with stars, the tabloid has much to say about Mendes and Gosling. According to the magazine, Mendes and Gosling were secretly engaged and discussing the possibility of having another child. The outlet also reported that Gosling “walked out” on Mendes after a huge fight. The tabloid then reported that the couple was secretly married. The publication also reported Mende’s disapproval of Gosling for returning work after lockdown. Obviously, OK! can’t be trusted when it comes to the couple.