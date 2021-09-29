Drunk man reported missing ends up taking part in the search for himself

We’ve all had a messy night out that’s gone a bit too far. This story is quite different.

As you would expect, a drunk man reported missing joined his own search party to locate him.

According to Turkish publication NTV, Bayhan Mutlu, 50, was reported missing by friends in a rural neighbourhood near the city İnegöl after he drunkenly wandered away into woodlands after one too many and didn’t re-emerge.

But after search and rescue teams began looking in the area he was last seen, they got a pleasant surprise when they started calling his name in desperation only for a man to come forward and ask: “Who are we looking for? I am here”. Mutlu was the one who found him.

A local journalist shared a photo from the scene:

It’s not clear how Mutlu discovered his own search party or how his friends didn’t notice he was with them looking for himself. Although it is not clear why Mutlu went away from his friends, we know that everyone is glad he is safe.

It sounds like a great night. We can’t imagine the hangover Mutlu must have had the next day…