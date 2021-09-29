Diverse Decision Makers ‘Woefully Lacking’ Among U.K. Broadcasters

There is a “a woeful lack of diversity within senior positions and key decision makers,” a five-year study commissioned by U.K. media regulator Ofcom has found.

The “Five-year review: Diversity and equal opportunities in U.K. broadcasting” study published on Wednesday also found that projections suggest that if the broadcasting industry continues on the same path, the proportion of TV

employees who are disabled will fall over the next five years, and so will that of radio employees who are female.

“Broadcasters appear to have focused on entry-level recruitment at the expense of retaining diverse staff and enabling them to progress,” The study concludes. The study shows that women are leaving broadcasting more than they are joining in the wake of the pandemic.

On a positive note, the study finds that broadcasters are more representative of the U.K.’s ethnic diversity. Only 6% of radio workers were minority ethnic groups in 2017/18. Although this has increased to 10%, it is still less than the U.K. benchmark of 12%. Television employs 16% more people from minorities than 13%.

However, the U.K.’s disabled population is underrepresented in the broadcasting industry. Despite encouraging initiatives in recent years, both TV and radio are still reporting industry-wide representation at 7% – less than half the U.K. benchmark of 19% in 2020/21.

Using the study as a basis, Ofcom is calling on broadcasters to: further improve data collection – including on promotions; report the success or failure of diversity initiatives more transparently; engage meaningfully with their staff networks; and consider setting retention targets.

“Broadcasters have made progress hiring a wider range of talent. For example, there are twice as many people working in radio from minority ethnic backgrounds as there were three years ago,” Vikki Cook, Ofcom’s director of Broadcasting Policy said. “But for the first time, more people are leaving the industry than joining, particularly women, while disabled people remain significantly underrepresented. And because companies have focused on entry-level recruitment, there still isn’t enough diverse talent in senior roles.”

“So we’re calling on broadcasters to slow the revolving door and focus on retaining and progressing talented people from all walks of life.”