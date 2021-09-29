Daily commute to work keeps Brits’ healthy and ‘boosts mental health’, scientists say

A DAILY commute to work keeps Brits healthy and “boosts mental health”, say neuroscientists.

Many people are happy to give up this chore as working remotely has become the norm. But, it turns out that they might be missing one of the best parts of their day.

2 Commuters were delighted about being able to ditch the daily grind to work Credit: Alamy

Research commissioned by the rail industry and carried out by University College London say that the journey to work has benefits for mental health, fitness levels and work-life balance.

Joseph Devlin, professor of brain sciences at UCL, said: “The commute delineates boundaries between home and work life and can be used to switch one off and transition to the other, which can have a positive impact on cognitive performance, wellbeing and productivity.

“Just going to work generates more diverse experiences than working from home, especially through interactions with other people.”

Research found that nearly half of the 3,000 people polled believed being in the office helped them be more productive at work.

45% felt more productive at work because they could exchange ideas with colleagues and not have to schedule calls.

Half of those polled said they ate more snacks when they worked from home, and 43% believed they were more distracted.

The biggest distractions were taking delivery, house chores and long lunch breaks.

Fivety-five percent of respondents said that seeing the scenery was the greatest benefit to travelling by train.

And a quarter said that having some “me time”, including the opportunity to catch up on emails, read a book or listen to a podcast, was their favourite part of commuting.

This is because more workers are now being forced to work remotely after restrictions were eased in July.

Chaos at the pumps forced thousands of Brits into working from home, with lines building outside petrol stations as early as 5am.

As millions return to work, drivers were reminded to stay cool.

Many had spent the weekend struggling to refuel at packed forecourts — with up to 90 per cent running dry.