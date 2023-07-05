Drinking popular alcohol can prevent men from flopping in bed

Researchers suggest that men who struggle in the bedroom should try a glass of red wine.

Polyphenols, a chemical found in drinks like this one, can perk up your pecker.

Researchers who studied studies conducted over the last 30 years concluded that moderate quantities of red can increase sexual performance and desire.

They say it could boost male fertility and testosterone.

The polyphenols in the grapes have strong antioxidant properties that improve the blood vessel and heart lining.

It increases the blood supply to the other organs of the body including the sexual organs.

Researchers in Italy also discovered that women who drank moderate quantities of wine had greater sexual desire than women who drank a single glass, or were abstinent.

They also concluded that older women tended to drink more, and so benefited from the study.

They wrote in the Journal for Clinical Medicine: “Considering that age usually correlates inversely with sexual function, these findings appear very interesting.

“It could be due to an effect of both polyphenols and alcohol content in red wine.”

The benefits of white wine were not as great for those who occasionally drank other kinds of alcohol.

A study found that drinking alcohol too much is harmful to sexual and overall health.