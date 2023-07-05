Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 18, shows off natural beauty in sleeveless top and barely-there make-up in new pic

Isabella Strahan, the daughter of Michael Strahan from GOOD Morning American has shown her God-given qualities to fans.

Isabella’s chiseled cheekbones, plump lips and chiselled face were all on display in this Instagram Story.

Isabella, GMA star Michael Strahan's daughter, was caught in a selfie flaunting her natural beauty

4

Isabella Strahan, daughter of GMA’s Michael Strahan, took a selfie to show off her beauty. / Isabella Strahan

This 18-year old was smiling cheek to cheek with an unnamed friend in a flash photo.

The recent high-school graduate and her friend both wore minimal make-up to highlight their natural features.

Isabella’s look included a peachy-red blush to highlight her already red cheeks. A thin coat of mascara was applied to lengthen her long lashes and she finished with a pink gloss.

The GMA anchor’s daughter was able to enhance her appearance without altering the bone structure of her face.

The aspiring supermodel looked almost like she was not wearing makeup at first glance.

Isabella prefers to maintain a natural look, but she isn’t afraid of changing things up.

She took to social media to flaunt a new version of her natural hair as she vacationed in the City of Light in May.

In the selfie that Isabella shared on her Instagram Stories, her new Senegalese Twists hairstyle dominated the photo.

BOLD BEAUTY

While she appeared to be taking the photo through a camera, her long and twisted hair fell over her shoulders.

Isabella wore an elegant leather jacket and bold green metallic eyeshadow. Her lips were also slick with thick pink gloss.

She finished off the look with earrings and a thin chain.

Isabella looks much older in this photo.

She was experimenting, experimenting by wearing the hair flowing and her face bare.

Isabella’s single shot is a vast departure from the usual photos she posts on her website.

While on an extravagant trip with her girlfriends, in April she showed off her toned body by wearing a tiny bikini.

Fun in the sun

Isabella’s friend, Victoria Pilar James, Post byed a bunch of photos to Instagram in May also.

“Reminiscing <3 :),” she captioned thepost.

On the pictures, friends were lounging around the pool taking selfies.

Isabella with her best friend Carina is the second image.

Michael’s child wore a baseball hat that said: “Compton Surf Club Los Angeles, CA.”

The white blouse she wore was buttoned up only on the front.

Isabella and friends walked down the beach.

In a black, tiny bikini that showed her underboob, she showed her toned figure.

Her curly brown hair fell on her face, and it blew away in the wind.

Isabella's glam was minimal and accentuated her natural features

4

Though Isabella typically is natural, she isn't averse to switching things up

4

Isabella is an aspiring supermodel and a future USC student

4

