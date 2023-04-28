Dream Casting Twilight Reboot Series

This looks like stunt acting. This is because it’s a stunt. It is a good idea to use a bilingual translator stunt casting. Listen to me: There’s not a better combination than Kayvan, Natasia, and Matt Berry when it comes down to portraying an amazing trio of ancient vamps. It’s true that “What We Do in the Shadows,” portrays Nandor the Resistless (Novak), Nadia Cravensworth and Lazslo ‘Jackie Daytona’ Cravensworth as absolute goofballs. However, the fact is, the series would be a complete failure if the actors were unable to portray truly threatening vampires. Demetriou is particularly good at selling Nadia as a horror villain, but all the actors can be serious. After all, actors are what they do.

If you remove the comic element, Novak, Demetriou and Berry are the ideal actors to portray the Volturi. Their respective roles in the film “What We Do in the Shadows”, form a similar trio. Michael Sheen, who is a huge fan of Berry’s acting, would be thrilled to see him pass on the Aro torch. Demetriou, meanwhile, was born to portray the evil Caius. And Novak, as Nandor, is just Marcus, but with a new name. Oh, and as a bonus, this casting would probably lead troves of “Twilight” fans to watch “What We Do in the Shadows,” which is essential viewing for vampire fans — and, let’s be honest, everyone.